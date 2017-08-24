Pages Navigation Menu

Football Pools Coupon Dated 24th August 2017

WEEK 7
# Current Football Pools Results Result Status
1 Chelsea Everton Sunday
2 Crystal P. Swansea
3 Huddersfield Southampton
4 Liverpool Arsenal Sunday
5 Man Utd. Leicester LKO
6 Newcastle West Ham
7 Tottenham Burnley Sunday
8 Watford Brighton
9 West Brom Stoke
10 Barnsley Sunderland Sunday
11 Birmingham Reading
12 Brentford Wolves
13 Burton A. Sheff Wed.
14 Cardiff Q.P.R.
15 Hull Bolton Void
16 Ipswich Fulham
17 Middlesboro Preston
18 Millwall Norwich
19 Nott’m For. Leeds LKO
20 Sheff Utd. Derby
21 Wimbledon Doncaster
22 Blackburn Milton K.D.
23 Blackpool Oldham
24 Bristol R. Fleetwood
25 Gillingham Southend
26 Northampton Peterboro
27 Oxford Utd. Shrewsbury
28 Plymouth Scunthorpe
29 Rochdale Bury
30 Rotherham Charlton
31 Walsall Bradford C.
32 Wigan Portsmouth
33 Barnet Stevenage
34 Cambridge U. Morecambe
35 Cheltenham Exeter
36 Colchester Forest G.
37 Grimsby Wycombe
38 Lincoln Carlisle
39 Mansfield Luton
40 Newport Co. Chesterfield
41 Port Vale Crewe
42 Swindon Crawley
43 Yeovil Coventry
44 Aldershot Chester
45 Barrow Maidenhead
46 Dagenham Bromley
47 Ebbsfleet Gateshead
48 Halifax T Guiseley EKO
49 Macclesfield Dover Void

