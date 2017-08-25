Dutch ministers quizzed over tainted egg scandal – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Dutch ministers quizzed over tainted egg scandal
New Vision
Many lawmakers blamed the country's Food and Goods Authority watchdog for failing to prevent the problem from developing into a scandal. Eggs 703×422. HEALTH Dutch MPs on Thursday grilled two ministers over the tainted-egg scandal that has swept …
MPs Slam Handling of Egg Crisis, Say Food Safety Body has Failed
Former Dutch government minister to lead tainted egg probe
Egg scare costs Dutch poultry farmers 33m euros
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!