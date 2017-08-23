Four police officers detained over extortion

The Nigeria Police Force said it had taken into custody four policemen for allegedly extorting N15,000 from a victim along Ogudu area of Lagos State.

The officers are: Mathew Oladujoye and Oba Roland and two others whose names were ( withheld).

ACP Abayomi Shogunle, Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), disclosed this in a report on Wednesday in Abuja.

Shogunle said that preliminary investigation showed that the policemen went beyond their mandate by going through the contents of the complainant’s cell phone.

“Bank statement of account confirms that the complainant following the orders of one of the officers transferred N15,000 into the account of a third party,” he said.

Shogunle said that following the viral social media post, the PCRRU immediately registered the case and issued ticket number.

He said that the police officers involved had been removed from duty that involved any form of contact with members of the public pending the conclusion of a detailed investigation.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Lagos to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter.

“All four policemen and bank statement of account have been handed over to the AIG Zone 2 today by PCRRU investigators for the required action,”he said.

He said that the unit is open 24 hours a week to receive and resolve all complaints relating to issues of police misconduct from across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that 10 officers had been dismissed for corruption this year.

The PCRRU was established by the Nigeria Police Force in November 2015, with a mandate to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against its officers.

