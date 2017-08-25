Free Speech: I Was Insulted, But Nigerians Enjoyed Total ‘freedom’ Under Me – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday lampooned the move by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to curb hate speech.

Jonathan shared a picture of a quote he made on Facebook in 2014.

The post read in part, “I am the most abused and insulted President in the world but when I leave office, you will all remember me for the total ‘freedom’ you enjoyed under me.”

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had said last week that thenceforth, the Federal Government would treat hate speech as terrorism, while the military said it would be monitoring comments on social media to tackle anti-government and anti-security views.

Jonathan’s re-post has elicited thousands of comments from his over two million followers.

