French Montana’s Remix of ‘Unforgettable’ With Mariah Carey is Coming: Listen – Billboard

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment


French Montana's Remix of 'Unforgettable' With Mariah Carey is Coming: Listen
Keep your eyes and ears open for French Montana's remix to "Unforgettable "with vocals from Mariah Carey. Montana, the Moroccan-born rapper, recently scored his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart with “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee and lifted …
