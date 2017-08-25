Emmanuel Macron called ‘arrogant’ and ‘inexperienced’ by Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo in worker spat – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Emmanuel Macron called 'arrogant' and 'inexperienced' by Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo in worker spat
Telegraph.co.uk
President Emmanuel Macron of France risked creating an East-West rift in Europe on Friday after warning that Poland was heading for "the margins" of the bloc. Poland hit back that the French premier was "arrogant", inexperienced, and had no right to …
The Latest: Polish PM dismisses 'arrogant' Macron criticism
Emmanuel Macron has spent a jaw-dropping amount on makeup since becoming France's president
Poland hits back after Macron warns Warsaw of being 'marginalised' on labour reform
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!