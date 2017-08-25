Pages Navigation Menu

Fresh mudslide hits Swiss town, 8 hikers still missing

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Fresh mudslide swept into a remote mountain town in eastern Switzerland on Friday where an earlier huge landslip this week dumped rock, rubble and mud metres high, with at least eight people missing. In the latest slide, a river of mud poured through tiny Bondo in the eastern Grisons canton, near the Swiss-Italian border, television…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

