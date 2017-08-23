Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz share sweet Messages on First Wedding Anniversary

Happy first wedding anniversary to Nollywood heavyweight Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz (real name Abdul-Rasheed Bello)! The couple who got married at a private ceremony in London shared sweet messages on Instagram with a photo from their wedding. See below: JJC Skillz wrote: One of the happiest days in my life 😍I married […]

The post Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz share sweet Messages on First Wedding Anniversary appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

