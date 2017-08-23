Funke Akindele, Husband Finally Release Wedding Photos

Nollywood power couple, Funke Akindele and her hubby Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJC Skillz have finally released their wedding photos, one year after their private wedding ceremony in London, England. The couple released the photos to mark their first anniversary, and took to social media sharing site, Instagram to exchange sweet words. Check out their photos:…

The post Funke Akindele, Husband Finally Release Wedding Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

