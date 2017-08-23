5 times Jenifa was more than a comic character on “Jenifa’s Diary” – Pulse Nigeria
|
Amoré
|
5 times Jenifa was more than a comic character on "Jenifa's Diary"
Pulse Nigeria
It's Funke Akindele's 40th birthday today, and we are sharing five of the many times Jenifa was more than a comic character on TV. Published: 35 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Funke Akindele as Jenifa in "Jenifa's Diary" play. Funke …
JJC Skillz Gushes Over Funke Akindele As She Turns 40. | Photos
JJC Skillz celebrates wife, Funke Akidndele with romantic message
Funke Akindele Shares First Photos of Secret Wedding to JJC Skillz on their Anniversary
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!