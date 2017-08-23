Garba Shehu’s ‘rat invasion’ claim disgraceful, Buhari should sack him – Group

A civil society organisation, Rescue Nigerian Economy Project, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu. A statement on Wednesday by its Executive Secretary, Dennis Alamu-George said Shehu’s comment that rats invaded Buhari’s office while he was on medical vacation was a disgrace and embarrassment to […]

