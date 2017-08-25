Gas Deal To Revive Asogli To Increase Power Generation To 580mw – Peace FM Online
Peace FM Online
Gas Deal To Revive Asogli To Increase Power Generation To 580mw
Peace FM Online
GOVERNMENT has facilitated processes for the Sunon-Asogli thermal plant to receive the first batch of Liquefied Natural Gas from Equatorial Guinea to power its plants. When the arrangements are finalised, the Asogli plant will be able to scale up …
