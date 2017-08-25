Pages Navigation Menu

Gathoni wa Muchomba faces backlash over pay increment remarks – The Standard

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Gathoni wa Muchomba faces backlash over pay increment remarks
Even before she is sworn in, Kiambu Woman representative-elect Gathoni wa Muchomba is on the spot for her remarks on parliamentarians' salaries. Speaking during a TV interview, the new MP-elect is said to have disowned a salary cut for lawmakers …
Kenya: Kiambu Woman Rep Apologises for Opposing MP Salary CutsAllAfrica.com
Fire Mucomba for seeking pay hike — residentsThe Star, Kenya
Greedy Jubilee MP eats humble pie after voters vowed to sack herZIPO.CO.KE
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog) –Ghafla!
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

