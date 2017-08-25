Gathoni wa Muchomba faces backlash over pay increment remarks – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Gathoni wa Muchomba faces backlash over pay increment remarks
The Standard
Even before she is sworn in, Kiambu Woman representative-elect Gathoni wa Muchomba is on the spot for her remarks on parliamentarians' salaries. Speaking during a TV interview, the new MP-elect is said to have disowned a salary cut for lawmakers …
Kenya: Kiambu Woman Rep Apologises for Opposing MP Salary Cuts
Fire Mucomba for seeking pay hike — residents
Greedy Jubilee MP eats humble pie after voters vowed to sack her
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!