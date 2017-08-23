Ghana firms ties with Equatorial Guinea – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana Business News
|
Ghana firms ties with Equatorial Guinea
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his three-day visit to Equatorial Guinea is to strengthen existing ties and explore areas of co-operation to the mutual benefit of the people. He noted that for several decades, both …
President Akufo-Addo Visits Equatorial Guinea
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!