Ghana: No Jobs for Ghanaian Masons – AllAfrica.com
|
Ghana Business News
|
Ghana: No Jobs for Ghanaian Masons
AllAfrica.com
Nationals of Togo and Benin are said to have taken over the building and construction sector of the economy, edging Ghanaian masons out of jobs. Business Day has gathered that the increasing number of masons from the two neighbouring countries is …
Lawlessness galore – The nation's predicament
Ghana has 2723 hotels and lodges – PwC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!