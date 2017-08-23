Ghana Politics : Gabby denies hijacking president Akufo-Addo – Pulse.com.gh
Ghana Politics : Gabby denies hijacking president Akufo-Addo
"I do not work at the Presidency and lack the luxury to hang around the President doing 'kokonsa'", Gabby said in reaction to claims that he was impeding access to the president. Published: 32 minutes ago , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago; Mildred Europa Taylor.
I don't work at the presidency-Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
