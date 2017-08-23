Gladys Wanga says MPs will not accept salary cut gazetted by Sarah Serem – The Standard
The Standard
Gladys Wanga says MPs will not accept salary cut gazetted by Sarah Serem
The Standard
Gladys Wanga said MPs will not accept anything less than the package legislators in the 11th Parliament were taking home. Photo: Moses Omusula, Standard. Members of Parliament are likely to demand improved salaries and allowances, above what is …
SRC wants to reduce MPs to beggars, Wanga says on mileage allowance cut
MPs reject salary reduction even before they are sworn in
