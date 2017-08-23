”God Knows The Best” – Read What Actress Eucharia Anunobi Said About Her Only Son’s Death

Earlier today, the country woke up to the sad news of actress Eucharia Anunobi losing her teenage son to the cold hands of death on Tuesday.

Her son Raymond, who also happened to be her only child of the actress reportedly died from Sickle Cell Anaemia issues.Speaking with TheNet.ng on the passing of the teenager, Eucharia said:

‘Thank you, I appreciate it, ‘ she told our correspondent. ‘My son has gone to our place of origin (heaven) to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullness of time.’

On what led to his death, she said:

‘Common, common’, she said, ‘God knows best. ‘

The post ”God Knows The Best” – Read What Actress Eucharia Anunobi Said About Her Only Son’s Death appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

