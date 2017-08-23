Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GoDaddy Operating Chief to Take Over as CEO at Year’s End – TheStreet.com

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheStreet.com

GoDaddy Operating Chief to Take Over as CEO at Year's End
TheStreet.com
GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Chief Operating Officer and former CEO Scott Wagner will resume his reign at the company's top position at the end of the year following the retirement of current CEO Blake Irving. Wagner joined GoDaddy after working for private
GoDaddy CEO Blake to Retire, Wagner Named as His SuccessorZacks.com
GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving to retire in Dec 2017, COO Scott Wagner to take overETtech.com
Blake Irving to retire from GoDaddyDomain Name Wire
TheNewsGuru
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.