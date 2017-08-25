Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Goldman Sachs’ ‘secret rapper’ has quit JP Morgan to go it alone – eFinancialCareers

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


eFinancialCareers

Goldman Sachs' 'secret rapper' has quit JP Morgan to go it alone
eFinancialCareers
Former Goldman trader and rapper, Jihan Bowes-Little, has just left his job at J.P. Morgan to go it alone. http://news.efinancialcareers.com/uk-en/269117/i-rapped-my-way-to-a-job-at-goldman-sachs-now-i-am-using-introspective-rap-to-look-at-trading-jobs/.
Ex-Goldman Trader-Turned Hip Hop Artist Launches LA Venture FirmPrivate Equity News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.