Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GospelOnDeBeatz: Sauce feat. Patoranking & Tekno [Music]

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

GospelOnDeBeatz is out with a new single and he calls it “Sauce’. Sauce is a star studded song as the veteran music producer lines up raves of the moment, Afro-pop star Tekno and Afro-dance-hall Patoranking. The ace producer has in recent times dropped the pace with which he produces music, but that may not be […]

GospelOnDeBeatz: Sauce feat. Patoranking & Tekno [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.