GospelOnDeBeatz: Sauce feat. Patoranking & Tekno [Music]

GospelOnDeBeatz is out with a new single and he calls it “Sauce’. Sauce is a star studded song as the veteran music producer lines up raves of the moment, Afro-pop star Tekno and Afro-dance-hall Patoranking. The ace producer has in recent times dropped the pace with which he produces music, but that may not be […]

GospelOnDeBeatz: Sauce feat. Patoranking & Tekno [Music]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

