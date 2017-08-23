Gov Ahmed Cautions Clerics, Others Against Hate Speech, Incitement

By ABdullahi olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has cautioned religious and political leaders in the state against hate speeches and incitements.

Ahmed handed down the warning yesterday during a stakeholders meeting with various religious leaders, political leaders, labour leaders and members of security and executive councils at the Government House, Ilorin, the state capital.

He cautioned opinion leaders and other members of the public against utterances which could overheat the polity.

While emphasizing the need for constructive criticism for improved governance, Ahmed stressed that criticism must be separated from incitements in order to move the state forward.

On the outstanding salaries at local government level, the governor challenged serving Transition Implementation Committees, TIC, members and prospective local government chairmen to show capacity to raise revenues, saying that local government councils in the state had not done enough in revenue generation.

According to him, “Councils’ business has moved beyond reliance on federal allocation for survival to a new level where council authorities must be resourceful by thinking outside the box to raise their internally generated revenues to augment payment of salaries and execute developmental projects.”. Ahmed assured the TICs that the state government would continue to give necessary support to local government councils to improve their revenues and meet their obligations.

