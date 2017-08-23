Gov. Bello confirms Lawal as new Kogi Head of Service

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the appointment of Mrs H.O.K. Lawal as the new Head of Service for the state. She is to replace Dr Moses Atakpa who retired recently. The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that Lawal’s […]

Gov. Bello confirms Lawal as new Kogi Head of Service

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

