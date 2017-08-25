Gov. Obiano U-13 football competition begins in Anambra on Sept. 27

The maiden Anambra U-13 football championship for primary and junior secondary school students, organised by the state government and Awka-based Body Team Sports Club is set to hold.

The competition, tagged “Willie is Working U-13 Football Fiesta’’ will hold between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2.

Addressing a news conference to herald the tournament in Awka on Friday, Uju Nwogu, Commissioner for Sports and Youth Entrepreneurship, said it was aimed at catching budding talents.

Nwogu said it was in line with the development agenda of the Willlie Obiano’s administration for youth through sports.

“This football competition is targeted at developing the total child; we believe that developing the psychomotor of the child is important in achieving this,’’ she said.

Contributing, Kate Omenugha, the Commissioner for Education, said the championship would enhance the competitiveness of the young players at the higher level.

Omeugha said schools would be made to participate so that the budding talents that were across the state would be indentified.

She commended the Body Team Fitness Club for finding it worthy to help develop children in the state and pledged the ministry’s support to make it a success.

“Our children have been doing well both at home and abroad, we have attended academic competitions where we won laurels and I am sure we have the capacity to replicate that in sports,’’ she said.

Sabastine Okonkwo, Managing Director of the Club, said they were basically keying into the development agenda of Obiano.

Okonkwo said registration for the competition which began on July 20 would end on Sept. 20.

He added that the kick-off would take place at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, while matches would continue at the zonal education levels.

He said the competition would be an annual event and assured the people that exceptional players would be supported to stardom.

