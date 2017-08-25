Gov.Ugwuanyi empowers over 600 traders with N30m, says market leader

Chief Ossy Okoye, the former Chairman, Ogbete Market Traders Association (OMTA), on Friday commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for empowering no fewer than 600 traders in the state since 2016 with N30 million. Okoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the governor had given empowerment grants to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

