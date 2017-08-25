Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Umahi accuses Lagos govt of illegally imprisoning over 180 Ebonyi indigenes

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday accused Lagos State government of illegally imprisoning over 180 innocent Ebonyians who were allegedly caught hawking in the streets of Lagos. Umahi, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, while playing host to a delegation of indigenes of the state living in Anambra State at the Government […]

