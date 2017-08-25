Gov Umahi accuses Lagos govt of illegally imprisoning over 180 Ebonyi indigenes

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday accused Lagos State government of illegally imprisoning over 180 innocent Ebonyians who were allegedly caught hawking in the streets of Lagos. Umahi, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, while playing host to a delegation of indigenes of the state living in Anambra State at the Government […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

