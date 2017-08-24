Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Yari denies presidential ambition

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, on Thursday said he has no presidential ambition and dismissed as fake, trending online media campaign for him to run in 2019. The governor said in a statement issued on Thursday in Gusau by his media aide, Ibrahim Dosara that his main preoccupation now was to deliver on the mandate […]

