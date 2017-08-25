Pages Navigation Menu

Governor condemns the importation of rice into the country

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

The importation and consumption of rice into the country is valued at  two million dollars, this was condemned by the Governor of Abia, Dr Okezie Ikepeazu. Ikepeazu made the condemnation at the Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum on Thursday in Lagos. He, therefore, canvassed for the consumption of local foods, especially rice and exportation of …

