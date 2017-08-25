Governor hails President Buhari administration, organises special prayers

Days after the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country,some groups under the aegis of Conference of Patriotic Nigerians, staged special prayers for President on Thursday and the sustenance of peace and unity in the country. The groups comprising civil society organisations, religious groups, students among others, also prayed for victims of the Nov. …

