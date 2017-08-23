Govt dismisses Kwese TV licence reports – The Herald
|
Govt dismisses Kwese TV licence reports
The Herald
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) yesterday dismissed reports that it has licensed Kwese TV to operate in the country. Reports on the licensing of Kwese TV have gone viral on social media. In a statement yesterday, BAZ chief executive Mr …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!