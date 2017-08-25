Pages Navigation Menu

Grace Mugabe make first public appearance since SA assault charge

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, on Friday made her first public appearance since leaving South Africa where she was charged with assault. The wife of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, a potential successor to the president, was granted diplomatic immunity and left South Africa on Sunday. South Africa’s opposition is challenging the international relations minister’s decision to…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

