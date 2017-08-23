Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gridlock Returns To Apapa Wharf Axis – The Tide

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Gridlock Returns To Apapa Wharf Axis
The Tide
Gridlock has returned to Apapa/Wharf Roads in Lagos, due to loading by petroleum tanker drivers at private depots in the area. The Tide source observed that the gridlock, forced some motorists plying the route to abandon their cars and walk to their …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.