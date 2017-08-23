Gridlock Returns To Apapa Wharf Axis – The Tide
|
Gridlock Returns To Apapa Wharf Axis
The Tide
Gridlock has returned to Apapa/Wharf Roads in Lagos, due to loading by petroleum tanker drivers at private depots in the area. The Tide source observed that the gridlock, forced some motorists plying the route to abandon their cars and walk to their …
