Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Griezmann handed 2 game ban for insulting ref – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Griezmann handed 2 game ban for insulting ref
Daily Post Nigeria
Atletico Madrid forward, Antoine Griezmann was handed a 2-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday after he was sent off at the weekend for insulting the referee. Griezmann was dismissed during Atletico Madrid's 2-2 draw at Gerona on …
Griezmann handed two-game ban for ref insultVanguard
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann gets two-game ban for 'disparaging' refereeESPN FC
Antoine Griezmann 'will consider' moving to Manchester United next summerSports Mole
Channel NewsAsia –Fox Sports Asia –Into The Calderon –Sports Illustrated
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.