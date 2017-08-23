Griezmann handed 2 game ban for insulting ref – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Griezmann handed 2 game ban for insulting ref
Atletico Madrid forward, Antoine Griezmann was handed a 2-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday after he was sent off at the weekend for insulting the referee. Griezmann was dismissed during Atletico Madrid's 2-2 draw at Gerona on …
