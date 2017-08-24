GSK partners U.I on National Medical quiz

As part of efforts to improve medical education and practice in Nigeria, leading healthcare company GSK Pharmaceuticals has signed a memorandum of understanding with the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, to sponsor the Biennial Emeritus Professor O. O. Akinkugbe National Inter-Medical School Quiz Competition.

Organized by the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan in honor of Professor O.O Akinkugbe, a distinguished alumni, for his immense contribution to the University in the field of education and medicine, the competition has held for over 17 years, helping to improve cross-cultural integration of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking at an event to announce the sponsorship of the competition and sign the Memorandum of Understanding, Managing Director, GSK Pharmaceuticals Nigeria, Mr. Bushan Akshikar said that the decision to take up the sponsorship of the national medical quiz competition was borne out of GSK’s desire to adequately contribute to improving the nation’s health care sector.

“We believe that a competition of this sort will help to improve the knowledge base and capacity of medical students to enable them become better and well equipped experts in the future. Investing particularly in medical education is well thought out. We are confident that these students are the future of the medical profession and we are proud to contribute to their advancement. At GSK, our mission is to improve the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. It is imperative that healthcare companies like us compliment government efforts to improve medical education and practice. We are glad to throw our weight behind this initiative”

Professor Olubunmi Olapade-Olaopa, Provost College of Medicine University of Ibadan said, “This is a wonderful collaboration between the Industry and the Academia, College of Medicine University of Ibadan is delighted to be a beneficiary of this partnership with GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Limited. This will in no small measure support the development of Medical practitioners in Nigeria who can compete favorably with their contemporaries from any part of the globe”.

The Professor Akinkugbe National Medical Quiz competition, since its inception in 2000, has maintained firm sustainability, providing a sustainable opportunity for medical students from all over Nigeria to actively engage in a keenly contested atmosphere that fosters unity and teamwork. It is today, ranked as one of the most prestigious and challenging inter -medical school quiz competitions in Nigeria.

At the end of the competition, the top three medical schools are awarded grand prizes and certificates are presented to all participants amidst huge celebrations. GSK Pharmaceutical Nigeria’s sponsorship of the competition will certainly help to improve the values of the long standing National school quiz competition, while strengthening healthcare infrastructure and capabilities across Nigeria.

