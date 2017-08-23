GTBank holds camp for students, coaches – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

GTBank holds camp for students, coaches

GTBank holds camp for students, coaches
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc is sponsoring 40 outstanding young talents discovered at its football tournaments as well as 60 school coaches on an all-expense paid intensive player development and coach-training programme tagged Camp GTBank.
