Guptas: Fight or flight? – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Guptas: Fight or flight?
Citizen
While the hasty sale of some of their South African assets is sparking fears among parliamentarians that the Guptas are preparing to flee the country, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the family will have no place to hide from possible …
Ramaphosa allays fears that state capture won't be probed after Tegeta sale
MPs Concerned The Guptas Are Planning To Skip The Country
MPs want Guptas' hasty sale of assets investigated
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!