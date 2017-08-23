Pages Navigation Menu

Happening Now!! Portharcout Stages Protest Over the Missing University Student Who 8yr–old Girl For Ritual (Photos)

Protest is currently ongoing on behalf of the 8-year-old girl who was murdered for rituals by a 200 level University of Port Harcourt student who has now escaped prison.

The protest by indigenes of the community the little girl is from, Eliozu is currently blocked as traffic has been put on hold.

