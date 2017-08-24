Pages Navigation Menu

Hasbro, TripAdvisor bring vacations in update of the Game of Life

While the Game of Life is 60 years old, it’s remained unchanged — until now. Working with TripAdvisor, Hasbro is adding vacations to the game for the first time. Players can pick destinations, and encounter travel headaches.

