French singer Charles Aznavour gets Hollywood star at age 93
New York Daily News
French singer Charles Aznavour gets Hollywood star at age 93
Armenian-French singer Charles Aznavour poses after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni. (Reuters). Reuters. REUTERS. Thursday, August 24, 2017, 7:22 PM.
Still going strong, French singing legend Charles Aznavour, 93, to get Hollywood star
Charles Aznavour honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Hollywood honours French singing legend Charles Aznavour (VIDEO)
