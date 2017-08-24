Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French singer Charles Aznavour gets Hollywood star at age 93 – New York Daily News

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Daily News

French singer Charles Aznavour gets Hollywood star at age 93
New York Daily News
Armenian-French singer Charles Aznavour poses after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni. (Reuters). Reuters. REUTERS. Thursday, August 24, 2017, 7:22 PM.
Still going strong, French singing legend Charles Aznavour, 93, to get Hollywood starThe Japan Times
Charles Aznavour honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of FameMediamax.am
Hollywood honours French singing legend Charles Aznavour (VIDEO)Malay Mail Online
Variety –Asbarez Armenian News –Arka News Agency (press release) –Public Radio of Armenia
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.