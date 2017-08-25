Hot!! Elizabeth Hurley Shares Another Incredible Bikini Snap This Afternoon (Photos)
Wearing her dark tresses down, the 52-year-old flashed a sultry gaze at the camera as she lent on her elbow in a shady cabana.
Holding her aviator sunglasses, Elizabeth’s toned body took centre-stage thanks to her tiny pastel two-piece.
The British beauty’s ample cleavage was very much on display in the pink halterneck top, which featured gold embellishment on the straps.
Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a pink two piece
Elizabeth Hurley has been keeping fans updated on her new collection
The mother-of-one caused a stir amongst her 694,000 followers with the upload, which she captioned: “Last day of sun @elizabethhurleybeach #newcollection #comingsoon.”
The star was inundated with compliments, with two cheeky users replying: “Absolutely beautiful,” and: “Good morning beautiful and sexy beast.”
