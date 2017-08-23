Housing for all: Expert wants banks to revamp mortgage market

In a bid to proffer solutions to the nation’s housing deficit, a property consultant, Mr Afolabi Solesi, has advised commercial banks to assist in revamping the nation’s mortgage market for efficiency. Solesi, a former Chairman, Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos Chapter, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. He said commercial banks need to play more active roles in the mortgage system, adding that normally, the banks were strategically positioned to revamp the mortgage market.

