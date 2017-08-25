How Olamide, Phyno collabo thrilled Kubwa fans at Glo’s music event – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How Olamide, Phyno collabo thrilled Kubwa fans at Glo's music event
Vanguard
Music stars, Olamide Adediji popularly known as Olamide Baddo and Chibuzor Nelson Azubike known widely as Phyno, wowed the crowd of fun lovers who thronged the satellite town of Kubwa to witness the soar away nationwide music concert, the Glo …
Kubwa Glo Mega Music show: Phyno, Alade, Korede Fete Birthday Boy, Runtown
