Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Olamide, Phyno collabo thrilled Kubwa fans at Glo’s music event

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Rotimi Agbana

Music stars, Olamide Adediji popularly known as Olamide Baddo and  Chibuzor Nelson Azubike known widely as Phyno, wowed the crowd of fun lovers who thronged the satellite town of Kubwa to witness the soar away nationwide music concert, the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The two music frontliners who performed  their monster collaboration,  Fada Fada, to the delight  of the ecstatic audience were joined by God win exponent, Korede Bello, dance hall king, Runtown, delectable  Di’Ja, energetic songstress,  Yemi Alade, and Mama crooner, Kiss Daniel.  Elegant female disc jockey,  DJ Nana, also held the crowd spellbound with beautiful tunes which she churned out of her jukebox  in  quick succession, while Nollywood actresses,  Juliet Ibrahim and Uche Jombo, compered the show.

Olamide and Phyno

Added to these notable stars were the trio of Sani Danja, Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) who attended  the show as celebrity guests.

The event also provided the opportunity for the galaxy of stars to celebrate one of their own,  Runtown, whose birthday  coincided with the Kubwa show.  Apparently elated by the honour accorded him by his colleagues  who had commissioned a birthday cake for him, Rundown reeled out brilliant  tracks which the audience  responded positively to.

Korede Bello had earlier  given the sum of  N200,000 to three Glo subscribers who danced perfectly to the rhythm of his hit  track, God win.

Yemi Alade’s performance  was as graceful as ever, with her dance crew which choreographed the renditions.

One of the major markers   of the show was the display of verbosity  by Kanayo O. Kanayo who, in his characteristic  Professor Johnbull style,  said, “I am flabbergasted and perpetually overwhelmed to be part of this Globacom entertainment brouhaha which I know will make all of you petrifiedly entertained. This is indeed an entertainment voyage, expedition, cruise and glide. I enjoy all of you to be immersed, engrossed, absorbed and  wrapped up in the fun to come”, and the crowd chorused:  “Professor Johnbull!”

Kaduna is next on the radar of the nationwide music show. Globacom  encouraged subscribers  who are interested  in watching the show to text “Music Kaduna” to short code 207.

The post How Olamide, Phyno collabo thrilled Kubwa fans at Glo’s music event appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.