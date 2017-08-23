How To Apply For Bachelor’s Degree Programme In Cavendish University Uganda In 2017

6.1 Must have a qualification that is recognized for University entry in his/her home country or country where he/she has studied. The applicant will be offered a provisional admission for one semester pending equating of his/her qualification.

The University may consider for admission to a degree programme a candidate who has successfully completed a 12 – year – system of education provided that such a candidate has been registered at another University, prior to applying to Cavendish University Uganda, for a degree programme and has successfully completed at least one year of University education. Such a candidate must, however, submit the University academic transcript from that other University.

6.2 A holder of a 12- year-system of education Certificate:

A holder of this Certificate such as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or the equivalent is required to successfully complete a Foundation Year before enrolling for the Bachelor`s degree programme.