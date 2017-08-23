How To Check 2017/2018 ADA College Of Education Ghana Admission List Online

Ada College of Education Admission List | Ada College of Education admission lists for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The management of the Ada Colleges of Education, Ghana has released the names of successful applicants offered provisional admission for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Ada College of Education admission list is successfully uploaded online, to check your admission status follow the below lead from:-

Procedure For Checking Status Using Link above:

1. Applicants should remember the telephone numbers they added to their application.

2. Applicants should Use the same mobile numbers in a box required.

3.Applicants should go to search to determine the authenticity of their contact numbers

4. Finally admission status will pop up for Applicants to continue from there.

NB: Applicants who could still not go through the procedure above successfully should visit the College notice Board for confirmation.

Check this site frequently for Ada College of Education Updates

The post How To Check 2017/2018 ADA College Of Education Ghana Admission List Online appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

