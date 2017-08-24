How To Check Your 2017 Jamb Admission Status – Find Out Here

Here is a step by step guide of how to check your JAMB admission status for free, and also get your JAMB admission letter, all by yourself. Yes, you can now do it yourself by following every step of this guide.



Introduction

The Original JAMB Admission letter is a document that officially certifies that you have been offered provisional admission into any degree programme in a Nigerian Higher Institution.

It contains information about the school you were offered admission, the faculty/school/college, department, the degree you are pursuing and the duration of the course.

Without this document, you cannot authentically prove to any body that you were offered admission into any higher institution in Nigeria. It is issued by ONLY JAMB, the official Educational board in Nigeria for Tertiary Institutions.

Uses Of this document

The JAMB Admission Letter is very important as it is usually required if;

1. You need to successfully complete your admission registration and clearance process.

2. You need to succesfully apply for a scholarship. Most Companies and Organizations will request for it.

3. You need to be approved and deployed for the National Youth Service Programme (NYSC).

4. You need to further your education locally or abroad.

As you can see, the document is exceptionally important hence the need to protect it and ensure that it is always available to you. It is therefore important to get your letter IMMEDIATELY your admission status is confirmed.

How to check your JAMB Admission Status

The 1st step to getting your admission letter is to check your JAMB admission status for that year to ensure you have been admitted into your appropriate school and department. Once you have confirmed your admission status, then you can proceed to make payment for it and print.

Steps to check your JAMB Admission Status:

1. Before your can proceed, you will need to click here to login to the JAMB portal. If you don’t have a free account, you can “Create an Account” using the same link provided above.

2. Once you have logged in, Click Here to Access the Admission Status eFacility.

3. Select the Examination Year and Enter your JAMB registration number.

4. Click “Check Admission Status” to reveal your status.

5. If you have been given admission, then follow the instructions below. If you don’t have Admission Yet, You will need to check later because JAMB usually updates admission status from time to time.

How to Print your JAMB Admission Letter

If you have already checked your JAMB Admission status, and you were given admission, you should get your JAMB admission letter as soon as possible. Here are the simple steps to take;

Steps to Print your JAMB Admission Letter:

1. Before your can proceed, you will need to click here to login to the JAMB portal. If you don’t have a free account, you can “Create an Account” using the same link provided above.

2. Once you have logged in, Click Here to Access the Admission Letter eFacility.

3. Once again, select your Examination year and Enter your JAMB registration number.

4. Click on “Send Admission Letter as Mail”. We prefer you take this option because you can always print a copy from your mail.

5. Proceed to make payment. Once payment is successful, the admission letter should be sent to your email.

The post How To Check Your 2017 Jamb Admission Status – Find Out Here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

