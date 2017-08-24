‘How to treat infertility with herbs’

Couples suffering from infertility can now heave a sigh of hope. A traditional healer says the condition can be treated with herbs.

Balogun, the CEO of Kukab Nature Therapy Limited, Ojodu, Ikeja, Lagos, said the condition is caused by both men and women. It is the lack of production of healthy sperm by the man and healthy eggs by the woman, he added.

For a successful conception to take place, he said, the following conditions must be in place – unblocked fallopian tubes that allow the sperm to reach the egg; the sperm’s ability to fertilise the egg when they meet; the ability of the fertilised egg (embryo) to become implanted in the woman’s uterus; and sufficient embryo quality. For pregnancy to continue to full term, the embryo must be healthy and the woman’s hormonal environment adequate for its development. When just one of these factors is impaired, then infertility can results.

Balogun, a member of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) and National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), said for a couple to be pronounced infertile, it must be proved after a diagnosis that the woman is unable to conceive after one year, without using any family planning method.

“When the problem lies with the male partner, it is referred to as male infertility. Male infertility factors contribute to approximately 30 percent of all infertility cases, and they account for approximately one-fifth of all infertility cases,” he explained.

Balogun identified sexually transmitted infections as major causes of infertility and, “it is always saddening that people suffer in silence when nature has answer to all that make mankind ill.”

For instance, he said: “Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) occurs in some part of the female reproductive organs. One of the symptoms of PID is a foul-smelling discharge from the vagina. It may also be accompanied by irregular menstrual periods or pain during sex. The most common cause of PID is by contracting a sexually transmitted disease. PID is a serious illness that may damage the fallopian tubes and prevent future pregnancies.”

He explained: “Chlamydia and gonorrhea are important preventable causes of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and infertility. Untreated, about 175 percent of women with chlamydia will develop PID. Chlamydia can also cause fallopian tube infection without any symptoms. Repeated Chlamydia trachomatis or gonorrhea infections are the sexually transmitted diseases most often associated with male infertility. Such infections can cause scarring and block sperm passage. Human papilloma-viruses, the cause of genital warts, may also impair sperm function.”

The traditional healer said menstrual disorders can also inhibit a woman from getting pregnant. Disorders that include amenorrhea is the absence of menstruation — one or more missed menstrual periods. Women who have missed at least three menstrual periods in a row have amenorrhea. Menorrhagia is the term for menstrual periods with abnormally heavy or prolonged bleeding. Irregular bleeding. Dysmenorrhea, also known as painful periods, or menstrual cramps, is pain during menstruation. It usually begins with menstruation. Stress. Hormonal imbalance. Diet. Birth control pills. Uterine polyps or fibroids. Endometriosis, fibroid among other reasons, are why a woman may not be able to conceive.

Balogun said it is not only a woman that may exhibit factors for infertility. “Reasons for a low sperm count or lack of sperm could be a genetic condition, use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs. Severe mumps infection after puberty. Orthodox Hernia repairs. Hormone disorders. Exposure to poisonous chemicals. Exposure to radiation. Blockage caused from a previous infection. Wearing restrictive or tight underwear, and injury to the groin area.”

“Male infertility can also occur when there are problems with ejaculation, such as premature ejaculation. Retrograde ejaculation, which occurs when the semen is forced back into the bladder, erection dysfunctions and complications from radiation therapy or surgery. We must not forget to identify other causes of male infertility to include history of STDs, urinary tract infections and use of certain medications,” Balogun said.

On the natural way out, he said: “Treatment is couple and individual specific. I treat male and female with natural herbal plants. I always insist on proper diagnosis in a standard laboratory. Thereafter, if there is the need to first detoxify, I do that for the client. The results always determine the herbal plants to use for each person, such as ogbolo (Cissus populnea) for male with sperm concerns, such as low sperm count, that is, count below 45 million cells/ml and motility below 50 percent.

“There are efficacious roots and herbs for women. The beautiful thing about my therapy is that there are no short or long- term side effects, but good results, with couples having their children. The treatments are in capsules, powder, and liquid forms made from 10 percent herbs and roots,” Balogun added.

Balogun can be contacted via email: kubabnature@yahoo.com

The post ‘How to treat infertility with herbs’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

