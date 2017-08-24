Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How We Met: Mikel Obi’s Girlfriend, Olga Shares Sweet Love Story (Read)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Russian supermodel, Olga Diyachenko, who is the mother of twins for Nigerian football star, Mikel Obi, has shared the love story on how the couple met and started dating. Olga who referred to Super Eagles playmaker as her husband, said Mikel used to live as her parent’s neighbours for five years. She said: “Mikel used …

The post How We Met: Mikel Obi’s Girlfriend, Olga Shares Sweet Love Story (Read) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.