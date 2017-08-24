Huddersfield Sign Defender Florent Hadergjonaj From Ingolstadt

Huddersfield Town have signed Swiss international Florent Hadergjonaj on a season-long loan from Bundesliga 2 side FC Ingolstadt.

The 23-year-old right-back who has Europa League experience with BSC Young Boys and earned their player of the year award in 2014/15, will wear the number 33 shirt at Town.

Hadergjonaj becomes Town’s eleventh signing this summer, following midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri from 2.Bundesliga side 1.FC Nurnberg.

The Terriers have the option of signing the defender permanently at the end of the season.

Hadergjonaj made his Switzerland debut this year despite being part of an Ingolstadt side that suffered relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

He is expected to act as back-up to Terriers skipper Tommy Smith.

And Hadergjonaj, 23, says he wanted to come to the Prem after watching pal Xherdan Shaqiri in action for the Potters.

He said: “My best friend Xherdan Shaqiri plays for Stoke City and for me I watch many games of Stoke and other games.

“It was a very quick transfer. (Head of football operations )David Moss called me and I didn’t think too much about it and said yes.

“It’s a dream to play for this club in the Premier League

Huddersfield coach David Wagner told his club’s official website: “It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right-back position, and in Florent Hadergjonaj we have exactly the right player.

“Florent is one of the most exciting young right-backs in Germany and is a footballer who I believe will fit our system and style of play very well.

“I have met with him and he is a good character — he is eager to show he can play in the Premier League despite a lot of interest from some top clubs in Germany.”

