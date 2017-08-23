Pages Navigation Menu

I am willing to spend more money in zoo – Rochas Okorocha

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said he was ready to invest more resources to develop the zoological garden in the state to international standard. According to him, Imo government would support any idea that would promote nature. Okorocha made the promise when the Association of Zoological Gardens and Parks, led by Dr […]

Hello. Add your message here.